KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: It’s a Shame Trump Can’t Deport Liz Cheney. “Despite their resounding defeat last November, Democrats still fail to grasp that the public is no longer in the market for their false narratives. Nobody outside of The New York Times Opinion section and the Biden White House thinks that Liz Cheney is a principled person. She’s a vile backstabber who only looks out for Liz Cheney. Republican voters in a state that has almost no Democrats sent her to a shameful primary defeat that the Dems have tried to spin as proof that she’s a — drumroll please — respected Republican.”

To be fair, Wyoming voters basically deported her from the state.