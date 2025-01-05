January 6, 2025

CHANGE: The end of an era: Russia loses its gas grip on Europe.

Claims that Asia could replace Europe as Russia’s primary gas market ignore several crucial realities. The Asian market remains a distinctly inferior alternative, even as a stopgap measure. Several factors make this evident:

  • Logistics heavily favor Europe – most existing infrastructure points westward, making European delivery both cheaper and faster than Asian alternatives.
  • European market dynamics historically yielded higher prices, as competition and environmental regulations made Russian imports particularly attractive.
  • Russia’s self-inflicted reputation damage through political manipulation and warfare has severely limited its negotiating position for long-term contracts in both Europe and Asia.
  • Asia enjoys abundant alternatives with shorter supply routes – China, the prime potential customer for Russian gas, has diverse options from Qatar to Turkmenistan, Iran to Southeast Asia and Africa.

    • Heckuva job, Vlad, losing gas revenue Moscow had enjoyed even during some of the tensest years of the Cold War.

    Posted at 9:36 am by Stephen Green