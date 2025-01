HERO:

This is Brother Mohan Singh

He started the fight in Britain against grooming gangs , way before anyone else.

He helped relocate girls who were abused and groomed to different countries , away from groomers.

He did this despite threats to personal safety.

He had no help from… pic.twitter.com/cPMhR8wa9l

— Vic Singh – #BrownMunday 🇬🇧⚒️☬ (@vicsinghb) January 3, 2025