21st CENTURY HEADLINES: New Orleans attacker filmed visits to city weeks earlier, wore Meta smart glasses during attack.

The New Orleans terrorist attacker visited the Louisiana city twice in the weeks before the attack and recorded video of the area using Meta smart glasses, the FBI revealed Sunday.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, stayed at a rental home in New Orleans at the end of October and again in November, just weeks prior to his attack on Bourbon Street that killed 14 people. He wore the smart glasses to record video as he rode a bicycle through the French Quarter during that trip, FBI Special Agent in Charge Lyonel Myrthil said on Sunday.

“Meta glasses appear to look like regular glasses, but they allow a user to record videos and photos hand-free,” Myrthil said. “They also allow the user to potentially livestream through their video.”

Jabbar wore the glasses during his New Year’s Day attack, but they were not activated for a livestream, according to Myrthil. There was no indication he was recording the attack at all, though the glasses were found on Jabbar.