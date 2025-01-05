KAMALA HARRIS PREPARES FOR HER FINAL HUMILIATION:

She will follow in the footsteps of Al Gore, vice president to Bill Clinton, who had to certify his defeat to Republican George W. Bush in 2001 after weeks of legal wrangling about hanging chads and small margins in Florida.

Before him, Richard Nixon (then vice president to Dwight D. Eisenhower) had to sign off on the results of his loss to John F. Kennedy after the 1960 election.

But there is a dodge. Just don’t turn up.

In 1969, Democratic Vice President Hubert Humphrey recused himself and skipped certification. Instead it fell to the Senate president pro tempore (usually the majority party’s most senior member) to announce that Humphrey had lost to Nixon’s second run.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that she expected Harris to attend the joint session of Congress [on Monday].

‘I believe that is her plan,’ she said.