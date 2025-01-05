JOE BIDEN INSULTS KAMALA HARRIS ON HIS WAY OUT:

I noted on Friday that it wouldn’t surprise me if Biden awarded Kamala the Presidential Medal of Freedom as a consolation prize before leaving office. After all, Barack Obama did the same thing in 2017 by awarding Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, and literally calling him “the best vice president America has ever had” during the ceremony.

* * * * * * * * *

It’s well established that Barack Obama was the one who convinced Joe Biden not to run for president because it was Hillary’s turn. Biden’s Presidential Medal of Freedom was, without a doubt, a consolation prize for his vice president, who was sidelined by Obama so Hillary could run… and eventually lose to Donald Trump.

So, why didn’t Joe Biden award Kamala with a Presidential Medal of Freedom? Is it possible he’s waiting for a particular moment, as Obama did? Possibly. But, to me, this appears to be more of an insult. Biden has never been one to shy away from nominating people for his administration or to the judiciary based on diversity checkboxes, and it seems on-brand for Biden to award Kamala, the first woman-of-color vice president in history, the medal.

Biden certainly does have time to do so before he leaves office, but something tells me he won’t. There is clearly quite a bit of bad blood between the Bidens and Kamala, and if he doesn’t award her the medal before leaving office, you just know it was a deliberate insult.