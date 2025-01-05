TYLER O’NEIL: Here’s Why Joe Biden Gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to George Soros.

Soros, a Hungarian-American billionaire investor, has funneled more than $15.2 billion through his Open Society Foundations (now run by his son Alex), which has awarded more than 50,000 grants worldwide, according to the World Economic Forum.

Soros bankrolled the “rogue prosecutor” soft-on-crime movement by funding the campaigns of local prosecutors who oppose the death penalty and use prosecutorial discretion to avoid charging crimes they consider minor.

Cully Stimson, deputy director of the Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at The Heritage Foundation, and Zack Smith, a senior legal fellow at Heritage, have extensively exposed this movement and how it has emboldened criminals by enabling them to avoid prosecution. Their book, “Rogue Prosecutors: How Radical Soros Lawyers Are Destroying America’s Communities,” was released in 2023.

Crime rates have spiked across the country, particularly in Democrat-led cities, where murder rates have increased.

Yet it makes a perverse amount of sense that Biden would grant Soros the highest civilian honor—not because the billionaire has funded a movement that puts Americans in danger but because his massive funding network enabled Biden’s allies to implement their radical agenda through the administrative state.