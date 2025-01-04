THIS GOES BEYOND FACEPALM: Biden to give George Soros, Hillary Clinton the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

OK, Biden hasn’t been the actual “president” for quite some time — I get it — but who the hell is making these recomendations to him? One can guess Obama, Jarrett and other puppetmasters, but we can’t know for sure.

Making it worse is that the Department of Justice is very squishy about the applicability of FOIA to the White House:

“By its terms, the FOIA applies to “the Executive Office of the President,” 5 U.S.C. § 552(f), but this term does not include either “the President’s immediate personal staff” or any part of the Executive Office of the President “whose sole function is to advise and assist the President.” Meyer v. Bush, 981 F.2d 1288, 1291 n.1 (D.C. Cir. 1993) (quoting H.R. Rep. No. 1380, 93d Cong., 2d Sess. 14 (1974)); see also, e.g., Soucie v. David, 448 F.2d 1067, 1075 (D.C. Cir. 1971). This means, among other things, that the parts of the Executive Office of the President that are known as the “White House Office” are not subject to the FOIA; certain other parts of the Executive Office of the President are.”

Of course, we can’t expect all those “journalists” who were shocked —shocked I tell you — about Biden’s mental decline to bother looking into this.