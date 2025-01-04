DOUGLAS MURRAY GOES OUT ON A LIMB: Mass immigration is killing Europe – and the political class just don’t care.

Another Christmas and the politics of Europe are once again roiled by one of the Continent’s newest traditions: the Christmas market terrorist attack.

Last Friday’s attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg was carried out by a Saudi-born asylum seeker. In 2016 it was a Tunisian migrant who carried out a similarly horrific attack in Berlin. It is one of the reasons why for the past 10 years these once innocent family events are surrounded by police and very often by what locals sometimes cynically call “diversity bollards”. In a macabre twist, in August this year a Syrian Islamist murdered three people and stabbed eight more at a Festival of Diversity in Solingen.

Most of the Western political class and media continue to refuse to draw any link between the uncontrolled mass legal and illegal immigration of recent years and the upsurge in crimes, including terrorism. They point out quite rightly that not everyone who arrives on our shores is a terrorist. But that is a straw man. Absolutely no reasonable voice would ever make such a claim.

Almost 10 years ago I began writing a book called The Strange Death of Europe. It was a response to the unprecedented migration wave of 2015, encouraged by then German chancellor Angela Merkel. I warned that if you import the world’s people you also import the world’s problems.

I pointed out that far from what our politicians were implying we were not in fact “nations of immigrants”. We were actually societies that had been strikingly culturally and ethnically homogenous for centuries, and that what was now being called “normal” was anything but that. And I also tried to warn that our societies were likely to fracture beyond recognition if we did not control immigration and take a tougher stance on deporting people who had no right to be here.