OLD AND BUSTED: “Taking the Boeing.”

The New Hotness? Taking Air Force One! Trump Names One-Time Liberal Activist Turned MAGA Supporter As State Dept. Spokesperson:

[Tammy] Bruce was formerly director of the Los Angeles chapter of NOW and worked on several liberal campaigns, including the 1990s Barbara Boxer (CA) and Dianne Feinstein (CA) Senate races, and the Clinton for president campaign. Former President Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky was one of the “many tipping points in Ms. Bruce’s embracing of libertarian and conservative ideals,” however.

As she says in her long resume, she saw the light: