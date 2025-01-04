OLD AND BUSTED: “Taking the Boeing.”
The New Hotness? Taking Air Force One! Trump Names One-Time Liberal Activist Turned MAGA Supporter As State Dept. Spokesperson:
[Tammy] Bruce was formerly director of the Los Angeles chapter of NOW and worked on several liberal campaigns, including the 1990s Barbara Boxer (CA) and Dianne Feinstein (CA) Senate races, and the Clinton for president campaign. Former President Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky was one of the “many tipping points in Ms. Bruce’s embracing of libertarian and conservative ideals,” however.
As she says in her long resume, she saw the light:
Until she saw the conservative light, she also served on their national board of directors. A native of Los Angeles, Ms. Bruce holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Southern California, from which she graduated cum laude. Currently she is a PhD candidate at Claremont Graduate University. Ms. Bruce notes her interest in politics and individual liberty was sparked during her childhood in part because of the work of authors Ray Bradbury and George Orwell, both of whom remain her favorite writers. A native Los Angeleno, Ms. Bruce splits her time between New York and Los Angeles.
