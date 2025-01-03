DIDDY’S INNER CIRCLE SPILLS IN NEW DOCUMENTARY: “He’s a Monster.”

The special features new interviews with Diddy insiders, such as a childhood friend, a former bodyguard and a Making the Band winner. Also, singer/songwriter/producer Al B. Sure! speaks out for the first time (Sure! was Diddy’s label mate at Uptown Records and was in a relationship with Kim Porter before she began dating Diddy). The special also includes never-before-seen footage of Diddy partying at home and in the studio.

“Sean Combs is a monster,” declares attorney Lisa Bloom, who is representing Dawn Richards in a civil case against Diddy.

“I’ve been with Sean for quite a while and I’ve captured a lot of moments,” says one unidentified insider. “Anytime a studio or any rooms is [lit with red lighting], he’s making love, sex. Some of the girls who were in the room, for sure, they were underage.”

“They said they could ship me off and sell me to anyone,” adds an unidentified woman.