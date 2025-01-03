ED MORRISSEY: You’re In Woke Hands With Allstate.

Those are the issues at hand, along with combatting efforts by ISIS to radicalize the mentally unstable into lone-wolf terrorists. The issue at hand is not “divisiveness and negativity,” and the answer to the real issues isn’t to stop demanding answers and debating these and other issues. It sounded very much like Wilson blames every disagreement for creating terrorism, which is a very strange message for a democratic republic. Wilson also chose this message at the worst possible moment, when the difference between “divisiveness” and actual terrorism could not have been clearer.

Allstate has already hit retreat on its new Be Quiet Peasants And Do What We Tell You advertising campaign:

“To be clear, Allstate CEO Tom Wilson unequivocally condemns this heinous act of terrorism and violence in all forms. We stand with the families of the victims, their loved ones and the community of New Orleans. The reference to overcoming divisiveness and negativity reflects a broader commitment to fostering trust and positivity in communities across the nation,” the statement read.

Really? Well, you’re doing a bang-up job of “fostering trust and positivity” in America already, Allstate! At least we can all agree that whoever came up with this idea should join Alissa Heinerscheid on the unemployment line, because that person may have finally outdone Bud Light in the Woke Scoldy Advertising Olympics.