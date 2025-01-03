ED MORRISSEY: You’re In Woke Hands With Allstate.
Those are the issues at hand, along with combatting efforts by ISIS to radicalize the mentally unstable into lone-wolf terrorists. The issue at hand is not “divisiveness and negativity,” and the answer to the real issues isn’t to stop demanding answers and debating these and other issues. It sounded very much like Wilson blames every disagreement for creating terrorism, which is a very strange message for a democratic republic. Wilson also chose this message at the worst possible moment, when the difference between “divisiveness” and actual terrorism could not have been clearer.
Allstate has already hit retreat on its new Be Quiet Peasants And Do What We Tell You advertising campaign:
“To be clear, Allstate CEO Tom Wilson unequivocally condemns this heinous act of terrorism and violence in all forms. We stand with the families of the victims, their loved ones and the community of New Orleans. The reference to overcoming divisiveness and negativity reflects a broader commitment to fostering trust and positivity in communities across the nation,” the statement read.
Really? Well, you’re doing a bang-up job of “fostering trust and positivity” in America already, Allstate! At least we can all agree that whoever came up with this idea should join Alissa Heinerscheid on the unemployment line, because that person may have finally outdone Bud Light in the Woke Scoldy Advertising Olympics.
Forty-two Chicago business leaders released a letter this morning urging presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris to select Gov. J.B. Pritzker as her running mate.
The letter, first reported by Mary Ann Ahern of NBC-5, is co-signed by a cross-section of Chicago's business elite, including GCM Grosvenor CEO Michael Sacks, Allstate CEO Tom Wilson, Chicago Bears CEO Kevin Warren, Loop Capital CEO Jim Reynolds, Sterling Bay executive and Crown family scion Keating Crown, Jennifer Scanlan, CEO of UL Solutions, and John Rogers Jr., chairman of Ariel Investments.
