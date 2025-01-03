AT NEW ORLEANS TERRORIST’S LOCAL MOSQUE, IMAM SAYS HITLER KILLED JEWS ‘BECAUSE OF THE ECONOMY THING, THEY WERE IN CONTROL OF THE ECONOMY.’

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the Islamic terrorist who killed 14 people in the New Year’s Eve attack on New Orleans, lived near a Houston mosque led by a radical imam who once preached that Hitler massacred Jews because “they like to take control of the economy,” video footage shows.

The Jewish people “have many problems, but that’s one of the main problems—they like to take control of the economy,” Imam Eiad Soudan of Houston’s Masjid Bilal mosque said in November 2023, according to footage released by the Middle East Media Research Institute. “Everywhere they go, whatever is the rule, as long as they get to the goal, the means don’t matter.”

“They seek corruption in the land,” Soudan continued. “Hitler hated the Israelites so bad because of the economy thing, they were in control of the economy.” He referred to Hitler as “this guy … with the nice moustache.”