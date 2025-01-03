BECAUSE OF COURSE: New Orleans Jihadi’s Mosque Tells Members to Refer Inquirers to Hamas-Linked CAIR. “This statement was as notable for what it didn’t say as for what it did. The mosque expressed no shock, horror, or even disapproval of Jabbar’s jihad attack. It offered no condolences to the families of the victims. It offered nothing regarding what it planned to do to ensure that other members of the congregation didn’t misunderstand Islam in the way that Shamsud-Din Jabbar supposedly did. It didn’t include a word about cooperating with law enforcement efforts or affirming the mosque members’ patriotism and renunciation of jihad violence.”

I can only assume why, and while it’s supposed to be dangerous to make assumptions, sometimes it’s dangerous not to.