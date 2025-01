YES. Return of the nerds: US should honor mathletes as much as athletes. “If we’re not going to import most of our scientific and engineering talent from India and China, we need to change the culture of U.S. high schools, writes Jens Heycke. Mathletes should be as respected as athletes.”

It’s difficult — mostly impossible, probably — to get kids to respect mathletes as much as athletes. But the schools and the broader culture ought to.