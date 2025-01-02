CYBERSECURITY: US soldier arrested after allegedly posting hacked Trump and Harris call logs. “The United States has arrested a US Army soldier and charged him with being part of a hacking scheme to sell and distribute stolen phone records. An indictment alleges that 20-year-old Cameron John Wagenius knowingly sold ‘confidential phone records’ over online forums and other communications platforms last November.”
