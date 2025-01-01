SPACE: NASA Unveils New Mars Drone Design: A Larger, Enhanced Version Of Ingenuity Helicopter. “The ‘Mars Chopper’ as NASA is calling it, appears bulkier compared to its predecessor and has a greater payload capacity to carry scientific instruments, such as imaging and analysis kits. The new-age drone will be able to carry five kilograms at a distance of up to three kilometres. This new model will be a real game changer for the exploration not only of Mars but of any alien worlds with a solid surface and an atmosphere that can support flight.”