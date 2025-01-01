BIDEN’S PARTING GIFTS: Most red tape ever and more in pipeline.

On the last day of 2024, Biden completed his administration’s epic march into regulatory history, publishing the biggest bible of red tape ever.

With Tuesday’s release of the Federal Register, a daily listing of new and changing rules and regulations for Main Street and Wall Street to follow, Biden’s total count for the year hit 107,262 pages and 3,248 final rules and regulations.

For perspective, former President Barack Obama, who relied on new regulations and executive orders to push his liberal agenda around a stubborn Congress, held the record until Tuesday with 95,894 pages.

“Biden’s administration now boasts two entries in the Top Five. Page counts, while not a precise measure of regulatory burden, do reflect inclinations toward regulatory enthusiasms when those are present,” said Clyde Wayne Crews, the regulations watchdog at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

Posting in Forbes on Tuesday, Crews warned that Biden has an armload more to dump on the nation in his final three weeks as he acts to cement his legacy as a big-government Democrat.