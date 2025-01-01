THANK TRUMP WE WON’T HAVE TO CELEBRATE KAMALA’S COMMIE HOLIDAY:

If Kamala Harris had won the election, she likely would have made Kwanzaa—a made-up “black” holiday as fake as her “black” accent—a federal mandate.

For years, Kamala has told tall tales pretending to be a lifelong celebrant of Kwanzaa. She claims to recall fond childhood memories of multi-generational Kwanzaa get-togethers led by the elders® sharing stories of yore and lighting candles on the “kinara,” literally a knock-off menorah. (The first “kinara” was fashioned from a desecrated Jewish menorah. Two of its openings were broken off to create the seven-ring candleholder.)

* * * * * * * *

For starters, Kamala pre-dates Kwanzaa.

Although the Al Sharpton types will tell you that there’s something sacred about Kwanzaa, as if there’s an ancient aura attached to it, Kwanzaa wasn’t contrived until 1966 and thus didn’t even exist when Kamala was born two years before that—in 1964 .

So, it’s pretty hard to fathom that these freshly fabricated festivities were some of Kamala’s “favorite” recollections of her youth, especially since she spent her adolescence in Canada, where Kwanzaa wasn’t widely spread, despite the media’s dishonest portrayals painting the little-observed holiday as something of a worldwide phenomenon.

We’ve yet to see photographic proof of the Harris household celebrating Kwanzaa. Where are the family photos of her Indian mother and Jamaican father taking part in their so-called cherished Kwanzaa traditions? Quite the opposite. We actually have an old picture of four-year-old Kamala “waiting for Santa Claus,” per her memoir, next to a Christmas tree at their home in 1968.