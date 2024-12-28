HEY, JOE…WHERE YOU GOING WITH THAT BRICK IN YOUR HAND?*

JustTheNews reporting that a federal judge has ordered the Biden Administration to stop selling off materials to be used in the southern border wall:

“The administration has been selling excess border wall materials for low prices ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s second term. It comes after Biden halted construction of the wall, and Congress authorized the administration last year to dispose of unused border wall materials as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.”

Why, it’s as if the Biden administration is trying to sabotage the plans of the next president!

*Apologies to Billy Roberts and Jimi Hendrix.