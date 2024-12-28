DEVELOPING: Man found on fire at Penn Station is rushed to hospital with burn injuries.
A man found on fire at Penn Station was rushed to the hospital with burn injuries Friday, cops said.
A passerby alerted two MTA police officers that a man was on fire at the bustling transit hub near W. 34th St. around 8:10 p.m., police said.
The man was on fire when police found him near the entrance to the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 trains, cops said.
Medics transported him to Weill Cornell Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available, cops and firefighters said.
It’s unclear how the man was set ablaze.
