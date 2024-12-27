THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT A TRAIN THAT’S MAGIC[AL THINKING]: Amtrak probes claims of train leaving 100 stranded at DC’s Union Station.
A post on the Amtrak subreddit went viral after one user claimed that a train left without 100 passengers in Washington, D.C.
According to the Reddit post, the 10 p.m. Northeast Regional train departed Union Station without its lined-up passengers.
Passengers were notified to line up for boarding 20 minutes before the scheduled departure. However, by 10:15 p.m., they realized the train had already left.
The station manager reportedly stated that the train departed because no one boarded, but passengers contend that the gate to the platform was never opened to allow them access.
Assuming the Rededit post is based on a real incident, first class job by Choo-Choo Joe, and his transportation secretary, who was hired because he ticks an identity box and because he likes trains too:
Taxpayers pay more than $3 billion a year to fund a train service that is so incompetent it recently left a stop without all of its DC passengers, because Amtrak knows it doesn’t need to operate functionally or efficiently to stay in business. Defund it. https://t.co/Rj6EsFfDdF
