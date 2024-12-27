THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT A TRAIN THAT’S MAGIC[AL THINKING]: Amtrak probes claims of train leaving 100 stranded at DC’s Union Station.

A post on the Amtrak subreddit went viral after one user claimed that a train left without 100 passengers in Washington, D.C.

According to the Reddit post, the 10 p.m. Northeast Regional train departed Union Station without its lined-up passengers.

Passengers were notified to line up for boarding 20 minutes before the scheduled departure. However, by 10:15 p.m., they realized the train had already left.

The station manager reportedly stated that the train departed because no one boarded, but passengers contend that the gate to the platform was never opened to allow them access.