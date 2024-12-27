ASSESS THIS:

According to “the dominant view” of the American intelligence community, the presence of the Wuhan Virology Institute in the town where the Covid virus originated was just a big coincidence. That’s how I would paraphrase this paragraph from the Wall Street Journal “Exclusive” “Behind Closed Doors: The Spy-World Scientists Who Argued Covid Was a Lab Leak.” The Journal reports:

The dominant view within the intelligence community was clear when Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, and a couple of her senior analysts, briefed Biden and his top aides on Aug. 24. The National Intelligence Council, a body of senior intelligence officers who reported to Haines and that organized the intelligence review, had concluded with “low confidence” that Covid-19 had emerged when the virus leapt from an animal to a human. So did four intelligence agencies.

That left the FBI hanging on a limb:

At the time, the FBI was the only agency that concluded a lab leak was likely, a judgment it had rendered with ‘moderate confidence.”

* * * * * * *

Biden appears more to be in China’s pocket rather than frustrated by China’s stonewalling, but it should have been hard to miss the centrality of the WIV. Senator Tom Cotton was on the case in February 2020 (video below).

https://youtu.be/ytGIkcCh7T8