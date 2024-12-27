According to “the dominant view” of the American intelligence community, the presence of the Wuhan Virology Institute in the town where the Covid virus originated was just a big coincidence. That’s how I would paraphrase this paragraph from the Wall Street Journal “Exclusive” “Behind Closed Doors: The Spy-World Scientists Who Argued Covid Was a Lab Leak.” The Journal reports:
The dominant view within the intelligence community was clear when Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, and a couple of her senior analysts, briefed Biden and his top aides on Aug. 24. The National Intelligence Council, a body of senior intelligence officers who reported to Haines and that organized the intelligence review, had concluded with “low confidence” that Covid-19 had emerged when the virus leapt from an animal to a human. So did four intelligence agencies.
That left the FBI hanging on a limb:
At the time, the FBI was the only agency that concluded a lab leak was likely, a judgment it had rendered with ‘moderate confidence.”
* * * * * * *
Biden appears more to be in China’s pocket rather than frustrated by China’s stonewalling, but it should have been hard to miss the centrality of the WIV. Senator Tom Cotton was on the case in February 2020 (video below).
https://youtu.be/ytGIkcCh7T8
Which is why, as with their massive coverup of Biden’s mental decline, the DNC-MSM circled the wagons and lied about the likely origins of Covid. The wrong people might benefit politically from the truth:
The media called it a racist conspiracy theory strictly because it was Tom Cotton who brought it up.
No other reason, and they won't go back on it now because that makes him right, and them insane. https://t.co/3mHu17gk7c
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 26, 2024
In less enlightened days, newspapers were called “the first draft of history” until they morphed in recent years into Democratic Party propaganda tools. If that’s to be their current role, those who determine the party line might want to give more thought as to how each modified limited hangout diminishes “journalism’s” credibility over the long run.