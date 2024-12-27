CORN, POPPED: Two of ABC’s top stars at war as ‘historic tension’ between them is revealed.

ABC News legends David Muir and George Stephanopoulos secretly loathe one another and are mired in a ‘historic’ feud, it has been claimed.

The two newsmen have been known to have tension and now are barely seen on screen together as a result, as revealed by Oliver Darcy in a holiday edition of the Status newsletter.

‘There certainly has been historic tension — to put it lightly — between the two anchors,’ Darcy wrote in response to a question about the dynamic between Muir and Stephanopoulos.

‘That has resulted in headaches for the network’s bosses. But viewers may notice that, for the last few years, Stephanopoulos has been absent during politics-focused special coverage, such as Election Night. Those duties now fall squarely to David Muir.’

The two news anchors have reportedly had a professional rivalry for years, which widened when Joe Biden’s advisors chose Stephanopoulos to conduct the first interview with the president following his disastrous debate performance.