THE WASHINGTON FREE BEACON’S 2024 Man of the Year: Pierre Poilievre.

However Trudeau goes—resignation, no-confidence vote, American invasion of Ottawa—Poilievre is on-track to win big, with the Conservatives polling so well against the Liberals that he will almost certainly be Trudeau’s successor.

So let’s raise our beers, cook some back bacon, and salute Pierre Poilievre as the toppler of Trudeau the Terrible, a conservative who will Make Canada (Relatively) Great Again, a Washington Free Beacon Man of the Year, and the next governor of America’s soon-to-be 51st state.