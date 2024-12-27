HOT SHOE, BURNING DOWN THE AVENUE:
CNN: But what if it upsets Panama?@ScottJenningsKY (best retort ever): "Do I care if Panama is angry? What is Van Halen gonna com and be upset about it?…" pic.twitter.com/Tg6iuBiq9U
— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 27, 2024
UPDATE: GOP Rep Connects Dots for CNN Host Waiting for ‘Biden Crime Family’ Proof. (Cut to Commercial!)
NEW: CNN host abruptly ends segment after her defense of Joe Biden’s crimes completely falls apart.
ABBY PHILLIP: “I’m still waiting to see the proof of Joe Biden enriching himself. I take his brother and his son, perhaps.”
REP. MIKE LAWLER: “I’ll give you the direct line. A… pic.twitter.com/MgskTTKP5O
— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) December 27, 2024