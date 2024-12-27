MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Yeah, We’re Going to Lose World War III to China (Part II) “Communist China celebrated party founder Mao Zedung’s birth earlier this week by debuting new weapons systems meant to drive the United States out of the Pacific — platforms that are barely on our drawing boards.”
