RICHARD FERNANDEZ: Is Vivek Ramaswamy’s Unpleasant Advice What We Need to Hear? “The exhortations of Vivek Ramaswamy would have been familiar to many a 19th-century British ‘public school’ — meaning private school — boy. It would have been preached in every pulpit and rostrum. To tweet it would have been commonplace. One of the accusations against white privilege is that it ‘normalizes’ an obsession with achievement and expansion — per ardua ad astra to the classically educated — hence impelling conquest in contrast to the more communitarian, more easygoing human culture of the global South. Progressives have been trying to purge the West of this impulse ever since the end of WW2 because an unhealthy fascination with success is the foundation of white supremacy.”