THIS YOU CALL A WONDERFUL LIFE? Amazon Cuts Key Scene from ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Just as We’re About to Emerge from Pottersville. “Apparently, the whole thing was over a copyright issue with that scene in the 1946 film, but it’s also worth noting in this connection that America is poised to emerge from its own Pottersville, the four years of the Biden-Harris regime.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.