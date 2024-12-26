OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH J. EDGAR HOOVER: The New Yorker Reinvents J. Edgar Hoover To Attack Kash Patel.

The New Yorker worked overtime to reinvent the late J. Edgar Hoover — who led first the Bureau of Investigation and then the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for nearly 50 years — in order to pivot and attack President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Bureau: Kash Patel.

The outlet shared an article — headlined, “How would Kash Patel Compare to J. Edgar Hoover?” — via X with the following caption: “J. Edgar Hoover made the F.B.I. into a powerful but nonpartisan colossus. Kash Patel’s chief goal, by contrast, is to weaponize the Bureau to protect Donald Trump and wreak vengeance on his Administration’s enemies.”

The article concedes that Hoover was biased and used the FBI at times to accomplish his own purposes — but claims that Patel would be worse.

According to The New Yorker’s own past reporting, that means Patel would be worse than an FBI director who for years ran “a highly secret program under that name which not only spied on civil-rights leaders, suspected Communists, public critics of the F.B.I., student activists, and many others but also sought to intimidate, smear, and blackmail them, to break up marriages, get people fired, demoralize them.”

The coordinated effort to spy on Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. — and even an attempt to coerce him to commit suicide — all fell under the COINTELPRO banner.

Another article from just seven months ago labeled the notorious Hoover “Public Enemy No. 1,” and the X post promoting it read, “As F.B.I. director, J. Edgar Hoover promised to save American democracy from those who would subvert it—while his secret programs subverted it from within. Read about Hoover’s tenure at the Bureau, which began on this day in 1924.”