SHAPES OF THINGS BEFORE MY EYES, JUST TEACH ME TO DESPISE. WILL TIME MAKE MEN MORE WISE? Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson wants to run DNC.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson on Thursday said she’s launching a bid for chair of the Democratic National Committee, entering a crowded field calling for seismic change to the organization.

The self-help guru, who ran twice for president, said in a video she could bring expertise to the role.

She contended she understood “why we lost it,” that voters didn’t feel that Democratic candidates had their backs on key issues like health care and the economy and that many were depressed because of “bad public policy.”

“We need to transform, in a way, we need to reinvent the Democratic Party in order to counter what MAGA is bringing to the table,” Ms. Williamson said. “There’s a collective adrenaline rush in all of that, and we have to create our own massive psychological and emotional appeal for the American people.”