KWANZAA: A Fake Holiday With A Racist Goal, Created By A Criminal Madman.

Perhaps Kwanzaa is observed because this part of the Kwanzaa story is rarely mentioned by the mainstream media.

When he invented the holiday, Karenga said his goal was to “give Blacks an alternative to the existing holiday and give Blacks an opportunity to celebrate themselves and history, rather than simply imitate the practice of the dominant society.”

Why would an African American of Christian faith want to dissociate from their religion on Christmas or a Jew of color want to ignore the joy of a family lighting their Chanukiah (Menorah) sing-song and eating jelly donuts?

This holiday raised by some to the level of Christmas by wokeism has a purpose totally antithetical to Christmas. While Christmas is meant to unify, Kwanzaa is meant to divide and isolate Black Americans from the rest of the people who practice their same faith.