KWANZAA: A Fake Holiday With A Racist Goal, Created By A Criminal Madman.
Perhaps Kwanzaa is observed because this part of the Kwanzaa story is rarely mentioned by the mainstream media.
When he invented the holiday, Karenga said his goal was to “give Blacks an alternative to the existing holiday and give Blacks an opportunity to celebrate themselves and history, rather than simply imitate the practice of the dominant society.”
Why would an African American of Christian faith want to dissociate from their religion on Christmas or a Jew of color want to ignore the joy of a family lighting their Chanukiah (Menorah) sing-song and eating jelly donuts?
This holiday raised by some to the level of Christmas by wokeism has a purpose totally antithetical to Christmas. While Christmas is meant to unify, Kwanzaa is meant to divide and isolate Black Americans from the rest of the people who practice their same faith.
In 2021, Kamala Harris Touted ‘Seven Principles’ of Marxist-Rooted Kwanzaa.
Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated the beginning of Kwanzaa Sunday night, an underlying Marxist holiday created by black nationalists, by praising one of the ‘seven principles’ of Kwanzaa, which happen to coincide with the seven principles of the Symbionese Liberation Army.
And she’s still at it! Pander-ific! Kamala Claims She Grew Up Celebrating Kwanzaa, There’s Just a Couple of Problems (Watch).
Kamala: "I grew up celebrating Kwanzaa"
Kwanzaa was invented in 1966 by Marxist professor Maulana Karenga to undermine Christmas, 2 years after Harris was born.
5 years later he was jailed for kidnapping, torturing innocent women in California.
