December 25, 2024

WATCHING THE RAVENS BLOWING OUT THE TEXANS IN A SNOOZE FEST ON NETFLIX, MISTER WE COULD USE A MAN LIKE JOHN MADDEN AGAIN:

Or to put it another way:

Beyoncé’s Weimar Christmas halftime show was something to behold: Beyoncé brings out Blue Ivy at halftime performance at the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens game amid Jay-Z’s rape lawsuit.

Posted at 9:14 pm by Ed Driscoll