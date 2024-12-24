A HUMBLE BRAG FROM ROGER SIMON: Did Musk Derangement Syndrome Inspire Me to Buy a Tesla?

Musk is an apostate, having, like a growing number of us, switched over from their camp. Muslims aren’t the only ones who abhor apostates, just the ones who, shall we say, take it the final level (cf. Salman Rushdie).

Apostates especially threaten liberals and progressives, and Democrat party leaders , because they have little left of their ideology now that woke and DEI are more than halfway down the drain. They have nothing to offer anymore.

So they’re angry at Elon Musk just as much as they’re angry with Donald Trump who was also an apostate.

Now here’s the bad part.

Some are even taking it out on their, or somebody’s Tesla. As a new buyer I’ve been hanging out on reddit’s Tesla Lounge and discovered this missive that was found, spattered with what I assume to be water but who knows, on a windshield in Portland:

Happy Holidays, indeed!…. Of course, this is Portland and my new Model 3 will undoubtedly be safer here in Middle Tennessee where there is far less Musk Derangement Syndrome and, needless to say, less of its father, Trump Derangement Syndrome than in Oregon. Nevertheless, I can imagine a lot of confusion in Portlandia (aka The City of Roses) where numerous Teslas were bought by global warming true believers over the years. Do they come from the Old Musk or the New Musk. Which cars do we key? What tires do we pop?

Well, that’s their problem.

To answer the question at top, short answer no. I bought the Tesla because it’s the coolest car out there for the price, irrespective of climate. I had been researching it, which told me the new Model 3 was their best car yet. I bought the all-wheel drive. What I like: I put one of those chargers in my garage and never have to think about gas stations or running out. The sound system is great, ditto the visibility. It’s super quiet and super fast when it has to be. There’s no blind spot because a video camera handles it. Also you can warm or cool your car through the app when you’re sitting at your desk and it’ll be ready when you are.. And there are a ton of things I haven’t figured out yet. Have I tried the self-drive component? No, but I suppose I’ll get around to it. I happen to like to drive, so I’m not overly compelled. Besides, it’s obviously not all the way there yet. When it is, I’m certain they’ll let me know. Best of all, the buying process of the car was by far the least stressful I have ever experienced. No dickering. No awful salesman or manager trying to sell you crap you don’t want or need. You just do the whole thing on the app, including photographing a car you might want to trade in, and then go pick the new one up. It takes about fifteen minutes and you’re on your way. It’s the most fun car I’ve ever driven. My only question is—am I ready for the Cybertruck?