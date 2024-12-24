WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY: Jewish radio host fired for refusing to call Oct. 7 ‘resistance.’

Nicole, a Jewish volunteer radio host at a community station in Sydney, Australia, was terminated from her position after covering up a “Free Palestine” sticker and refusing to characterize Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 massacre as an act of “resistance.”

The host, who shares Mexican and Israeli heritage, volunteered at a local radio station specializing in Latin music. In a tearful video posted after her dismissal, she described the confrontation that led to her termination: “I just came out of a meeting with radio Skid Row 88.9 FM…they basically just told me that if I cannot support the October 7 attacks as resistance or as something positive – saying it is not true that anybody got killed, or burned – and cannot support the hostages being kept, then I don’t align with their values.” She added that when she became emotional during the conversation, she was told, “We have no sympathy for white women’s tears.”