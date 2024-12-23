PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

How it started for Jaguar:

How it’s going:

Exit quote: “You can’t rule out the possibility that beneath the elaborately constructed veneer of a blithering idiot lurks a blithering idiot.”

That’s from Boris Johnson in the above 2003 episode of Top Gear, long before living out that quote as prime minister in 2020, but it could also apply to Jag, today.

But will there be a tomorrow for them? Jaguar Rebrand Called ‘Disastrous’ as Focus on Diversity Comes Under Fire.