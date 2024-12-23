NEWS YOU CAN USE: Jeff Dunetz on The Differences Between Christmas And Hanukkah: The 2024 Snarky Edition.

#2 The Jews also celebrate December 25th. Why not? We have a paid day off, too. The Jewish tradition of Christmas Day starts with going to the movies. On the 25th, there are no lines at the theater box office for the theaters playing the hot winter blockbusters because the Christians can’t go because they are with family celebrating Christmas.

After the movie theater, we make our annual Christmas pilgrimage to get Chinese food, the traditional Jewish cuisine.

It’s 2024 in the secular calendar, 4722 in the Chinese calendar, and 5785 In the Jewish calendar. Archeologists and other scientists still haven’t figured out what the Jews ordered for Chinese take-out for the first 1063 years of our existence.

In the book of Genesis, we learn that the patriarch Abraham always kept his tent flaps open. Theologians will tell you that he kept them open because he wanted to welcome people, but that’s not true. He kept the flaps open so the Chinese food delivery guy saw that he was home.