THOSE ARE ROOKIE NUMBERS: Airport security stunned by ‘extremely concerning’ contents of woman’s carry-on bag. “The officer opened the bag in front of the passenger and was shocked to see what was inside: 82 fireworks, three knives, two replica firearms and a canister of pepper spray — none of which are allowed in carry-on luggage.”
