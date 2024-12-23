THE DEFENSE INDUSTRY COULD USE A GOOD SHAKING UP: Palantir, Anduril In Talks With OpenAI, Elon Musk’s SpaceX To Take On Defense Giants.

The aim is to take on traditional defense giants such as Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Boeing (BA) and RTX (RTX), most likely with artificial intelligence-enabled autonomous technology.

Palantir and Anduril also reportedly are talking to Saronic and Scale AI. Palantir and Anduril aim to announce a series of alliances next month, the FT said.

Meanwhile, Trump on Sunday named Scale AI’s managing director, Michael Kratsios, as the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. He will advise artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency czar David Sacks. Kratsios also served in the first Trump administration.

Further, Scale AI holds a nearly $14 billion valuation.

Anduril has been developing pilotless fighter jets and other autonomous systems. It was founded by former Facebook executive Palmer Luckey and three Palantir executives.

In addition, Saronic is developing autonomous ships.