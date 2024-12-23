CHANGE (IT BACK): Trump to rename Denali to Mount McKinley after Obama changed it. “It was known as Mount McKinley from 1917 until 2015 and Trump vowed Sunday at the Turning Point USA AmFest conference in Phoenix that the mountain will once again honor America’s 25th president, a hugely popular Republican candidate who successfully won the office twice but was assassinated in 1901.”
