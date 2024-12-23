CHRISTOPHER NOLAN’S NEXT FILM IS AN ADAPTATION OF HOMER’S THE ODYSSEY:

The speculation can finally end. Universal took to social media Monday to give film fans everywhere a present: the first official description of Christopher Nolan’s next movie. It’s called The Odyssey which, yes, is an adaptation of Homer’s poem.

“Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026,” the statement read.

Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong’o star in the film that opens July 17, 2026

This is a developing story, we’ll have more soon.