CHANGE? Starmer handed horrifying early Christmas present as petition demanding ‘immediate’ General Election FINALLY exceeds 3 million signatures.

The petition initially went viral on social media after a number of high-profile politicians shared it with their followers, including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick.

However, a recent burst of energy from disgruntled voters helped tip the petition past the three million milestone.

Despite going to the polls five times in the last decade, millions of voters want another opportunity to elect MPs to the House of Commons.