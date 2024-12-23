SMART:

Finland plans to open 300 gun ranges, promoting firearm safety & proficiency as part of national defense. Imagine if the U.S. embraced a similar approach. Could we ever shift to a model where the gov’t encourages responsible gun ownership? Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/6wlDwMACsL — ABetterWay2A (@ABetterWay2A) December 22, 2024

Edward Luttwak adds: “In the US there is no need to disseminate gun skills in society but the Finnish example is totally relevant for Taiwan whose 23 M inhabitants could easily outnumber any invasion force in any part of the Island with a mere 10% home guard participation.”