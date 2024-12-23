NIFTY: 3D-printed long-range solid rocket motor aces testing, can give edge to US. “Ursa Major’s Lynx 3D printing technology was used to manufacture the solid rocket motor. This, in combination with Raytheon’s digital engineering capabilities, enabled the partners to accelerate development times and cut production costs, according to a statement.”
