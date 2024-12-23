PBS’S WASHINGTON WEEK WON’T OWN UP TO PREVIOUS PRAISE OF BIDEN’S MENTAL ACUITY:

Not surprisingly, given the Murdoch connection, “Fox Stars Slam White House’s Biden ‘Cover-Up’ Amid WSJ Report,” with the Daily Beast noting that “During a Saturday appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend, senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy lamented not having been in the White House press briefing room to ask about the report, which claimed staffers concealed signs of Biden’s mental decline.” But did any of the network Sunday talk shows bring up the article yesterday?

There’s a Must Read Alaska post that ran on Friday headlined, “They hid the decline: Wall Street Journal’s bombshell on Biden reveals White House conspiracy.” It’s a much bigger conspiracy than that:

Related: The True Scandal Of Biden’s Death Row Pardons Is That We Don’t Even Know Who Made the Decision.