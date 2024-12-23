‘THE BLACK SWAN ELECTION:’ Trump’s Campaign Chiefs Tell Their Inside Story.

[Politico’s Jonathan Martin]: What did Trump think personally of Biden as an opponent?

[Trump co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita]: I don’t think he had any respect at all.

[Trump chief pollster Tony Fabrizio]: I think he did a lousy job as president.

Did he talk about his age at all?

LaCivita: He would say he’s cognitively impaired. He said it all the f**king time.

But did he say something along the lines of “Joe’s really gone down hill the last few years?”

LaCivita: I’ve heard him say things like that.

What did he think of Kamala Harris as an opponent?

LaCivita: Not very bright.

He just didn’t think she was that formidable. But stronger than Biden?

Fabrizio: I don’t know about that. I think different than Biden.

How so?

LaCivita: Her numbers were going to improve. The Democrat numbers were going to improve because they had someone with a pulse.

That was his view?

LaCivita: Yeah.

And your polling showed that?

LaCivita: Yeah, she consolidated her base.

Is there one big thing that you think we’re missing in this campaign that was enormously consequential or at least significant?

LaCivita: You guys have written about the impact of the assassination attempt. But I don’t think people give enough credit to the fact that the world has a visual. It’s an iconic visual. But I don’t think people have given enough credit to that visual.

Him holding up his fist.

LaCivita: And what that visual means. And what the visual conveys. Not only about him, but the country as a whole. Americans get knocked down, but they always fight back. And that visual is as quintessential America as the f**king flag is.

Fabrizio: I am always amazed, I’ve learned not to be amazed, but he has this ability in most cases to put his finger on something. And you say to yourself: “Where did he come up with that?” But he just does. Then you test it and, holy shit, he’s right.