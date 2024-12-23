BREAKING BOMBSHELL: Draft of House ethics reports slams Gaetz, according to Just the News who reported this morning that the House Ethics Committee said Gaetz had paid women for sex, taken inapropriate travel and — hold your breath — statutory rape of a 17-year old high school junior.

“The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress,” stated the draft of the report slated to be released this week. The draft report also said it did not find evidence that Gaetz had engaged in sex trafficking as some had alleged, concluding that all the women who traveled with Gaetz out of their home states did so voluntarily even if they accepted payments for sex.”

The story includes detailed denials from Gaetz. Becuase the report was a draft version, JTN checked and confirmed its authenticity, but did not publish the draft because the final released version may have some changes or redactions.

That’s good journalism, people.