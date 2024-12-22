COLD WAR II: US Says China to Build 1,000 Nukes by 2030 in Staggering Annual Report.
China’s stockpile of operational nuclear warheads has also increased from more than 500 last year to more than 600 in 2024, the report said.
It will have more than 1,000 by 2030, the Pentagon said, as Beijing pushes “to modernize, diversify, and expand its nuclear forces rapidly.”
This, it said, would enable China to “target more US cities, military facilities, and leadership sites than ever before in a potential nuclear conflict.”
Previously: Don’t Look Now, But There’s a Nuclear Nightmare A-Brewing. “China is engaging in what the Pentagon calls a ‘strategic breakout.’ Over the last few months, it’s been revealed that Beijing is constructing silos for an additional 230 nuclear-tipped ICBMs.”
That was three years ago. We’ve been mostly treading water all that time.