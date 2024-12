OLD AND BUSTED: Inglourious Basterds.

The New Hotness?

In 2019 a crack commando unit was imprisoned for the crime of knowing women don’t have dicks. They immediately escaped their Twitter bans and survive today as soldiers of fortune. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them, maybe you can hire the pic.twitter.com/fwM4gCGJol

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 15, 2024