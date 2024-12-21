IT’S 2024 — YOU’RE GONNA NEED A MUCH BIGGER BLOG: The 25 Most Obnoxious Quotes of 2024. Including:

25) “You’ve heard the word ‘full moon.’ Sometimes you need to take the opportunity just to come out and see a full moon is that complete rounded circle, which is made up mostly of gases. And that’s why the question is why or how could we as humans live on the moon? Are the gases such that we could do that? The sun is a mighty powerful heat, but it’s almost impossible to go near the sun. The moon is more manageable.” — Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

24) “I’ve been thinking that we really all need a tremendous hug in the world right now. But in our country, we need you to be Momala of the country.” — Drew Barrymore on Kamala Harris.

23) “The older I get the more absurd the concept of ‘dinosaurs roamed the earth until a great big meteor hit’ becomes to me.” — Candace Owens

22) “Right now, we have young black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word computer is. They don’t know, they don’t know these things.” — New York Governor Kathy Hochul

21) “Any man who has sex with women because it feels good is gay.” — Andrew Tate